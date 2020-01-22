The Superman actor will be in town for the opening of Speedy Comics in March

Henry Cavill arrives for the world premiere of the film "Man of Steel" in New York on June 10, 2013. Image Credit: REUTERS

English actor Henry Cavill is coming to Dubai, according to Speedy Comics.

The ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ actor will be in town on March 31 celebrate the opening of Speedy Comics’ flagship store in the UAE — and the event will be open to fans.

“We invite you for a once in a lifetime opportunity to take photos and signatures with the actor for free,” Speedy Comics wrote in an Instagram post.

Speedy Comics, a retailer of toys and pop culture merchandise, is already open in Kuwait. The Dubai store is located at Al Attar Business Centre on Shaikh Zayed Road.

Cavill has starred as Superman in three DC Extended Universe films — ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017).