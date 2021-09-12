‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer — released over the weekend — has had fans theorising away about the upcoming film from Lana Wachowski.
A character that has been in the forefront of this discussion is the one played by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
While Chopra Jonas’ character is shrouded in mystery, fans believe that she might be a grown-up version of Sati (played by Indian-American actress Tanveer Atval in the original), the child who had been put under the Oracle’s care in the third film of the franchise, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’.
In the ‘Resurrections’ trailer, Chopra Jonas makes a brief appearance at what appears to be a cafe, waiting for Keanu Reeves’ Neo, aka Thomas, and is shown to be reading ‘Alice in Wonderland’.
Fans believe that the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ reference implies that her character might have a larger role to play in Neo’s journey, and she might even be the new Oracle.
Fans took to social media to point out the similarities between the younger Sati and Chopra Jonas’ Sati, particularly pointing out their hairstyles and identical smiles.
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in big roles and is set to release on December 22 this year.