Forget Chilean sea bass: This year, “the party of the year” is going vegan.
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which recognises the best in film and television, will serve its A-list guests a 100 per cent plant-based dinner. It’s the first major awards show to go entirely meatless. Then again, it’s also the first major awards show of the season.
The vegan mandate includes the hidden-from-cameras buffet tables, set up near the open bars, where many of the late-arriving famous get their sustenance (and lay a foundation for their cocktails) during the show.
With lots of stars hanging out on the red carpet or in the lobby or not even showing up until right before showtime, and the dinner service whisked away by servers before the show starts, much of the formal chow never makes it to the guests. But the off-camera piles of turkey sandwiches and chunks of cheese will be gone, to be replaced by meatless, dairy-free choices.
“Over the holidays, we took time to reflect on the last year and began thinking about the new year and the decade ahead,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said. “The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better.
“The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem,” he continued.
This year’s menu will include a chilled golden beet soup appetiser followed by a main course of king oyster mushrooms scallops, no actual scallops involved, and wild mushroom risotto, along with carrots and roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts.