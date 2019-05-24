James Cameron, who directed the first ‘Terminator’, is also back as writer and producer

Linda Hamilton is back in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, and you do not want to get in this woman’s way — not any more than you did in her previous outings as Sarah Connor, fighting for humanity against the onslaught of the machines.

Mackenzie Davis, who played the title role in ‘Tully’ with Charlize Theron, stars as Grace in the Paramount Pictures film. In the trailer out, Grace is fighting on her own to protect her charge, Dani Ramos, played by Colombian actress Natalia Reyes.

Pursued by a Terminator with advanced liquid-metal abilities that apparently include the power to split into two entities, things aren’t looking good for the both of them.

Enter Hamilton as Connor, 35 years after her first appearance in 1984’s ‘The Terminator’ and packing some serious firepower. Yes, there’s an old-school solution to the immediate Terminator problem, for the moment at least. It goes “boom.”

But Grace has been injured in the fight, and a bit of machine-type underpinning has been revealed.

“Never seen one like you before. Almost human,” Connor says.

“I am human,” Grace retorts. And so the mystery is teased, with full revelation to come when the movie hits theaters November 1.

James Cameron, who directed the first ‘Terminator’ — and was married to Hamilton for a minute back in the late ‘90s — is also back as writer and producer, with ‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller at the helm.