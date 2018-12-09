Also, there’s an enormous amount of good news that you can tell people about, which in this day and age of so much fear is really helpful. When I went to Lesbos a few years ago, I went with the intention of humanising these refugees that were being used as political pawns in the United States… I just went on my own, without an organisation and just took pictures and did interviews and said, ‘Who are you? Where are you from? Why did you leave? Where do you want to be?’ And then posted them with the Huffington Post… When I went back, I went on talk shows, just to try to give people an idea, because nobody was telling their stories. I’m a storyteller. I don’t pretend to be solving the world’s problems, but I think people sometimes don’t have all the information yet.