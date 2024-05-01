An arm supplier accused of supplying weapons linked to Salman Khan’s firing case died by suicide on May 1 while in police custody, according to Indian media reports.
Reports claim Anuj Thapan, 32, committed suicide after he went to the restroom attached to the police lock-up at 11 am.
He stayed with 10 other inmates in the lock-up, guarded by four-five policemen, according to a report on NDTV.
Thapan reportedly supplied the weapons used in firing outside Khan’s home on April 14.
The shooting incident took place outside Salman Khan's Galaxy residence in Bandra when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds. One of the bullets hit the balcony of the actor's home.