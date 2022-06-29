British actress Millie Bobby Brown, of ‘Stranger Things’ fame, is set to star in Joe and Anthony Russo’s next directorial ‘The Electric State’.
The movie is an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag, and the script is penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
According to Netflix, the movie is “set in a retro-futuristic past, an orphaned teenager [Brown] traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”
There have been rumours that Chris Pratt has been in talks to star alongside Brown, however this has not been confirmed.
‘The Electric State’ takes forward the collaboration between Russo Brothers’ production company AGBO and Netflix, following 2020’s Chris Hemsworth-led action movie ‘Extraction’ and the much-anticipated spy thriller ‘The Gray Man’, which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush. ‘The Gray Man’ releases in UAE cinemas on July 14 before heading to Netflix on July 22.
Production on ‘The Electric State’ will begin this autumn.
Meanwhile, Brown is riding high on the success of the new, fourth season of Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, where she has starred as character Eleven since 2016. Volume 2 of season four releases on the streamer on July 1, and a fifth season is also on its way. Apart from that, Brown will also star in Netflix fantasy-adventure movie ‘Damsel’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’.