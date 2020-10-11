Tom Welling and Cassidy Freeman in 'Smallville'. Image Credit: IMDB

The ‘Smallville’ cast looked back on their time on the show during their virtual New York Comic Con panel on Saturday. The reunion panel, moderated by ‘Star Trek: Voyager’s’ Garrett Wang, marks almost a decade since the show’s end on The CW (the show closed in May 2011 after its 10th season).

The panel was joined by lead Tom Welling (a young Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Sam Witwer (Davis Bloome) and Laura Vandervoort (Kara Zor-El aka Supergrl).

On the panel that Welling admitted that his lack of comic book knowledge growing up helped him prepare for his role as a young Clark Kent, who was not yet Superman. “I didn’t grow up in a comic book family, which, I’ve said before, helped me, I think. Because the whole idea of Clark is he didn’t know who he was gonna be, so that made it easier for me,” Welling said.

Vandervoort said she was disappointed that Kara didn’t have a bigger role to play in the final season. “I wish Kara was in more of the finale at the wedding,” she said. “She didn’t really have closure, she just sort of flew off and we never saw her again. It would have been nice for myself personally, and I think for the character, to have goodbyes. I didn’t have any proper goodbyes, and I think they could’ve explored more of her personal storyline.”