Singer says she’s working on music projects while under lockdown due to the pandemic

Shreya Ghoshal’s singing is always on point. But not many know that there’s also a composer in her.

Just before the coronavirus lockdown in India in March, she had unveiled a single ‘Nah Woh Main’.

“I was thinking of releasing it later but I was not sure how long the lockdown would go on, so I just released it on my YouTube channel. It’s co-composed by me and my brother,” Ghoshal said.

She wants to use the lockdown to create more content for her YouTube channel.

“I am trying to work on some stuff. It takes a little while to crack a good song. I am not a born composer, I am more of a singer than a composer. I do have a lot of projects that are coming to me — some nice compositions from friends — so, I am collaborating with people and I am ideating,” she said.

“I have always wanted to create something that I want to sing. I don’t always want to depend on a film. Film songs are limited to the story or the setting of the film,” added the ‘Teri Ore’ hit maker.

She doesn’t have a preference when it comes to the genre of songs.

“I am as fluid as one can think of. The kind of music I listen to is quite versatile. I don’t limit myself. But I like slightly challenging songs,” said Ghoshal.