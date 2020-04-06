Actor Robert Downey Jr Image Credit: Reuters

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., who turned 55 on April 4, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday to remember friends and relatives his family has lost over the last several weeks, like so many. He also shared a selfie wearing mask and gloves with his words on social media.

The actor, donning a hat, flashed the victory sign in the picture.

“First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated... Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate, grieve, mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal... When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen [sic],” the ‘Avengers star wrote.