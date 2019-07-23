Lili Reinhart, left, and Cole Sprouse participate in the "Riverdalel" panel on day four of Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Is love finally dead? ‘Riverdale’ co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.

The couple — whose on-screen characters Jughead and Betty (aka #Bughead) found love on CW’s Archie-inspired series — were spotted keeping their distance at Entertainment Weekly’s Saturday night party after San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), according to multiple sources who spoke to US Weekly.

The new report says Sprouse, 26, was overheard telling a friend that he had split from Reinhart, 22.

But have heart, #Bughead fans. The duo were acting friendly as usual in interviews, even joking around about how long Sprouse’s hair had gotten. So if they have split, it would seem to be they’re on amicable terms.

On social media, Reinhart posted several snaps with Sprouse from SDCC. In one, she sat at a signing table with the ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ actor and jokingly zoomed in on his face with the caption, “Help lol”; in another, where she’s sitting on a panel between Sprouse and fellow co-star KJ Apa, she wrote: “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

Not all fans are convinced with the veracity of the news, waiting for more concrete proof of the lovebirds have parted ways. But some were already cutting their losses.

“Lili and Cole broke up and now I don’t know if I believe in love anymore,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Good Lord this is all my fault,” another ‘fessed up. “Just yesterday I scrolled past a picture of them and thought, ‘they’re breaking up soon. I feel it in the air.’ What have I done?”

‘THE ONLY THING KEEPING ME SANE’

Sprouse and Reinhart refused to share their relationship status in 2017 and would often decline to confirm or deny their romance.

But photographer Sprouse would often post artsy images of Reinhart on his Instagram, leaving fans in a frenzy.

“People are just dying to know information about if I’m in a relationship or not,” Reinhart told V Magazine. “I understand the interest, but it’s called a private life for a reason. And it’s not something that I owe the world.”

The duo shared a public kiss together in April of 2018 and verbally confirmed the relationship soon after. From there on out, they did not hesitate to gush over their love.

On Valentine’s day, Sprouse posted to Instagram: “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart.”

Meanwhile, Reinhart wrote: “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

“He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful,” Reinhart told Teen Vogue of their adventures.