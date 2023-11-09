Kim Kardashian spoke about her plans to date again on the recent episode of the popular reality show, ‘The Kardashians’. However, it wouldn’t be any time in the next year, reported People.

Kardashian and her hairstylist Chris Appleton were on their way to Las Vegas for the latter’s wedding with ‘Euphoria’ star Lukas Gage when the subject came up.

“So you think you’ve got one more wedding inside you?” Chris, 40, asked Kardashian, to which she responded, “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth.”

Appleton pointed out that as long as he’s known Kardashian, “this is the best you’ve ever been.” He went on to tell her, “You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place, happy,” reported People.

Kardashian credited that to being “in a calm place,” as she added, “So maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy [in].”

During a candid interview, a producer inquired about Kardashian’s “two years of wanting to be single.” At first, the reality star appeared perplexed, saying, “When did I say that?” Kardashian seemed relieved after the producer stated that she made the statement “probably a year” ago.

“OK, so I’ve got a year to go,” she said. “I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!”

Though Kardashian isn’t looking for love, she does know what she wants in a future spouse. As she’s revealed in past episodes, the reality star keeps a “manifest list” of attributes she’s looking for in her future relationship.

According to People, on their flight to Vegas, Kardashian opened up about her list to Appleton and Gage, 28, and read off some of the qualities she wanted, including “someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential.”

“I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won’t stop until he fits every single one of those,” Kim added in a confessional.

Later in the programme, after Chris and Lukas’ wedding, she revealed why she still believes in love despite being a “three-time divorcee.”

“Of course, I would be the Grinch if I didn’t,” she told the cameras. “It’s so fun, falling in love is the most fun thing on the planet.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has opened up about her dating life on ‘The Kardashians’. During an episode that aired last month, the reality star discussed what dating will look like when she finds the right person in the future.