Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise Las Vegas wedding was super fun.

Although Jonas and Turner’s nuptials came as a surprise to many, Chopra Jonas says it was ‘on brand’ for the carefree couple.

The actress talked about the wedding in an interview to Access.

“That was so fun. It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie,” said Chopra Jonas.

The couple surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu marriage ceremony on May 1 in Las Vegas.

The ceremony took place following the Billboard Music Awards, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Talking about the wedding, Chopra Jonas said: “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got.”

“We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive’. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived.”

After the wedding, the bride and groom, alongside Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, drove around in a pink Hummer limo.

“It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic,” she said.