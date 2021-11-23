Divorce rumours are in overdrive as the actress drops husband’s last name on social media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Matrix: Resurrections Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra/

Priyanka Chopra (Jonas?) has just unveiled her look from ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ but the only thing the world wants to know is why she has suddenly dropped her husband’s last name from her social media handles.

While both Priyanka and her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, continue to follow each other on Instagram and Twitter, the actress has dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her handles and opted to go by the ‘Priyanka’ moniker on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Is all not well in the Jonas home? Are we somehow re-entering the Matrix? Or has Priyanka simply chosen to identify herself by a single name, much like Prince? While the possibilities seem endless, neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.

Priyanka and Jonas, who will be celebrating their third anniversary on December 1 after their romantic union in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, were last pictured together at the Diwali party earlier this month that they hosted at their Los Angeles home, which even saw John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the guest list.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

In 2019, Priyanka had spoken at length about taking on the ‘Jonas’ name during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that. But I don’t take away my identity: he gets added to who I am.”

While the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star and Jonas have maintained their silence, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra squashed the story. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” Chopra told News18.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding Image Credit: instagram.com/nickjonas

While we wait on some statement from the couple, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the Russo Brothers’ project ‘Citadel’, while kicking off promotions for ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’.

Even as her character from the franchise remains under wraps, it is widely speculated that she might be a grown-up version of Sati (played by Indian-American actress Tanveer Atval in the original), the child who had been put under the Oracle’s care in the third film of the franchise, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’.

In the ‘Resurrections’ trailer, Chopra Jonas makes a brief appearance at what appears to be a cafe, waiting for Keanu Reeves’ Neo, aka Thomas, and is shown to be reading ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Fans believe that the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ reference implies that her character might have a larger role to play in Neo’s journey, and she might even be the new Oracle.