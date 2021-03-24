Pope Francis in a still from movie 'Francesco'. Image Credit: Courtesy of Discovery+

A documentary about Pope Francis, which in January was acquired globally by discovery+, will make its Mena debut on Starzplay on April 1, ahead of Easter.

‘Francesco’, a film by Oscar-nominated director and producer Evgeny Afineevksy, gives audiences an intimate look at the head of the Catholic church and global leader. Topics that will be addressed include climate change, refugees, women’s empowerment, sexual abuse and the pandemic. The movie made its debut at the Rome Film Festival in 2020.

“I am tremendously honoured that Pope Francis allowed me to witness and create this inspirational monument dedicated to the most pressing issues facing humanity today,” Afineevksy said in a statement. “His commitment to people around the world will lead us out of this difficult historical moment and into a brighter future. He is a beacon of light in this world for many and strives every day to enlighten people on how to build a bridge to a better tomorrow.”

“It is extremely exciting to partner with discovery+ to bring his story to people around the world on the same day,” the director added.

The movie also features interviews Pope Francis’ nephew Jose Ignacio Bergoglio, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as well as Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim and activist for survivors of sexual abuse, and Sister Norma Pimentel, an advocate for refugees.

“It is an honour to host the global premiere of Francesco on discovery+, spotlighting an intimate look at one of the world’s most beloved and influential leaders, Pope Francis,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc, in a statement.