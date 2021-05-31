It’s a wrap on the sixth and final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’, Netflix’s acclaimed period crime drama, and the makers paid tribute to the show’s late star Helen McCrory.
In a photo shared on Instagram by the show’s director Anthony Byrne, featuring himself, assistant director Jon Midlane and photography director Mathieu Plainfosse, a clapper board can be seen bearing an illustration of McCrory in her character as Polly Gray.
In a previous post, Byrne explained the significance of the clapper board.
“This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras,” he wrote.
McCrory died of cancer on April 16 this year at the age of 52.
In the wake of her death, the official Peaky Blinders Instagram page shared a post, which read, “Helen’s performance as Polly Gray was inspirational, joyous, transgressive, hilarious and incredibly moving. As a person she was off-the-scale charismatic, and deeply caring. We feel so privileged to have worked with her over the last decade.”
In a new interview with the Guardian, lead star Cillian Murphy, who stars as Tommy Shelby, spoke about his late co-star.
“She was my closest colleague on ‘Peaky’, and one of the finest actors I’ve ever worked opposite,” he said.
The sixth and final season of ‘Peakyy Blinders’ is expected to drop on Netflix late 2021 or early 2022.