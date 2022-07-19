The sequel to the award-winning ‘Dune’ will be filmed in Abu Dhabi once again, with the production unit returning to the UAE capital later this year.

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, the makers of the dystopian adventure, confirmed that the unit will return to shoot the highly anticipated ‘Dune: Part Two,’, with Abu Dhabi set reprise its role as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel.

The epic action-adventure movie will film at the Liwa desert or the Rub Al Khali for more than a month, while also benefiting from the 30 per cent cashback rebate offered through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

A still from 'Dune' Image Credit: Supplied

Production services will be provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.

Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and twofour54 Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, spoke of the UAE capital’s position as a shooting ground for blockbuster Hollywood films.

“‘Dune’ has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen. In Abu Dhabi, we are fortunate to offer incredible architecture, landscapes and a unique culture that brings magic to the big screen. We hope that audiences around the world will get the chance to discover a whole new world in the Liwa desert,” he said in a statement.

Director Villeneuve added: “We look forward to returning to the majestic sand dunes of Abu Dhabi and bringing Arrakis to life for ‘Dune: Part Two’.”

Director Denis Villeneuve during the shoot of 'Dune' in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Sam Kozhaya, Legendary’s EVP, Operations and Corporate Development, stated: “Legendary is excited to film this next installment of ‘Dune: Part Two’ amidst the stunning and majestic geography of Abu Dhabi. The support of Abu Dhabi and its talented artists and crew members is invaluable in realising the vision for the second chapter of this epic saga.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ follows the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast of the sequel includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem who will return alongside recent additions to the cast including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

A still from 'Dune' Image Credit: Supplied

Hans Fraikin, Film Commissioner for Abu Dhabi Film Commission added: “Ever since Denis Villeneuve first visited Abu Dhabi looking for a location that would be the planet Arrakis, it was clear that the Emirate’s breathtaking desert landscapes were the perfect setting for his adaptation of ‘Dune’. We look forward to the crew returning to help the Liwa desert reprise its role. In addition to its diverse landscapes, our local talent, world-class facilities and competitive rebate make Abu Dhabi one of the most prominent filming locations for international productions and we are honored to play a part in this award-winning franchise.”

