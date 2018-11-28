“A sponge is a funny animal to centre a show on,” he said. “At first I drew a few natural sponges — amorphous shapes, blobs — which was the correct thing to do biologically as a marine science teacher. Then I drew a square sponge, and it looked so funny. I think as far as cartoon language goes he was easier to recognise. He seemed to fit the character type I was looking for — a somewhat nerdy, squeaky-clean oddball.”