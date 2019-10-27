Videos and pictures of the concert show woman grabbing the singer

Recording artists Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during a stop of the group's Happiness Begins Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Credit: AFP

Singer-actor Nick Jonas was groped by a female fan during a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.

In the videos and pictures of the concert that are doing the rounds of the internet, the fan can be seen grabbing Jonas’ legs, buttocks and crotch from behind.

Touched repeatedly, the singer, dressed in an orange suit, turns around and scolds her before resuming his performance with his brothers, said the report.

The incident took place last week, when the band was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.

Jonas’ fans took to the social media to condemn the incident.

One Twitter user wrote: “This person is literally assaulting Nick right on stage. This is so disgusting! They should’ve thrown her out and banned her from future events.”