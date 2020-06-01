Tessa Thompson Image Credit: Agencies

As protests erupted across at least 17 American cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities including Michael B Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Michael B Jordan Image Credit: AFP

Some stars, including Halsey and ‘Insecure’ actor Kendrick Sampson were reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police during a protest in Los Angeles.