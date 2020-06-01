As protests erupted across at least 17 American cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities including Michael B Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Some stars, including Halsey and ‘Insecure’ actor Kendrick Sampson were reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police during a protest in Los Angeles.
Other celebrities such as Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their comments on the outrage.