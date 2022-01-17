Are you ready to battle with aliens as you free-fly on intergalactic hoverbikes to save the planet from the extraterrestrial world? If the answer is (obviously) yes, then the new Dreamscape ‘Men in Black’ adventure at Mall of the Emirates should be right up your alley.

Dreamscape Immersive, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, has announced its newest interactive experience ‘MIB: First Assignment’, which will open at the above-mentioned venue on January 27.

Teaming up with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), ‘Men in Black fans’ will suit up as agents, swap sunglasses for a VR headset and step into a heart-pumping adventure.

We are thrilled to partner once again with Majid Al Futtaim, which is at the forefront of entertainment in the Middle East. MIB: First Assignment is launching almost 25 years after the film, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the franchise and, this experience fully immerses fans in an iconic cinematic world, making them the star of their own intergalactic adventure. Since debuting in Los Angeles, it has received rave reviews and we look forward to bringing this new adventure to audiences across the region for the first time,” Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape and executive producer of the ‘Men in Black’ film franchise said.

“We are extremely excited about expanding our offering at Dreamscape with the launch of a ‘MIB: First Assignment’, which transports guests to an immersive new world and allows them to be at the heart of the action,” Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas added.

Dreamscape MIB: First Assignment virtual reality experience now in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

'MIB: First Assignment' is a fast-paced location-based experience where groups of up to six agents enter the MIB headquarters and must quickly accept their first assignment as the fate of the universe rests in their hands.

Tentacled Octopoids are threatening the Zarthanian royal family, who hold the key to intergalactic peace. Traveling aboard zippy hoverbikes, guests and their team of agents will work together to evade the alien evaders and make their way safely back to the MIB home base.

Advance tickets for the epic adventure are now on sale online.

Dreamscape currently offers three original and critically-acclaimed, free-roaming adventures in Dubai, one where visitors journey to a wildlife refuge of intergalactic creatures in Alien Zoo; leap into a daring adventure to find the cursed treasure in Curse of the Lost: A Magic Projector Adventure or travel to the depths of the ocean in The Blu: Deep Rescue.

