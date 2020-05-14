The Hollywood actor’s oldest daughter is a college student and is in New York City

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed his oldest daughter Alexis had tested positive for the coronavirus, while he was stuck in Ireland.

The actor, who made a surprise appearance on the radio show Spin 103.8 Fully Charged, spoke at length about his daughter’s prognosis and being stuck in a different country at the time his daughter needed him.

Damon is in quarantine in with his family (wife Luciana Barroso, and children — Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9) in the small town of Dalkey, Ireland, where he was shooting for ‘The Last Duel’ whose production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His stepdaughter Alexis is a college student and is currently in New York City.

“I’m in the middle of a movie that I shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down ...,” Damon said on the show. “Our eldest daughter’s in college. Obviously that’s been shut down, but she’s in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine.”

Damon further added: ““We’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s OK, obviously Lucy’s mom and my mom — it’s scary for that generation.”