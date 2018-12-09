“I had dealings with Harvey Weinstein and never had a problem, because he was always trying to convince me to do a movie, so it’s always the balance of power, and I didn’t want to do them. And he would end up talking me into it. But I never had anyone being anything other than courteous. And if you were right for a project, you were right, if you weren’t — to me, it was very transactional... But it’s women who don’t have the power to speak up, who have to deal with a lot of harassment in the workplace that it’s a real cause for concern. And it’s really important that the experience of actresses during the #MeToo movement do not overshadow what real women are going through,” Stowe added.