Dubai: Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, highlighted that 94 per cent of the bank’s financial transactions occur outside branches, driving continuous exploration of Web 3.0 technologies to better digital experiences for customers.

Speaking on the upcoming Dubai FinTech Summit, where Emirates NBD serves as the primary banking services partner, Hadi emphasised its significance in exploring emerging FinTech trends that drive financial progress in the region, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). He noted the global FinTech market’s value, projected to reach $556.58 billion by 2030 according to Vantage Market Research.

Highlighting the UAE’s prominence in FinTech investment, Hadi pointed out a 92 percent surge in 2023, cementing the country’s position among the top 10 global hubs for FinTech funding, as reported by “Innovate Finance.” This growth, amidst a global slowdown in FinTech funding, underscores the UAE’s resilience and attractiveness to investors.

Highlighting FinTech’s role in ensuring the sector’s relevance to consumers, particularly in serving historically underserved segments like small and medium enterprises, Hadi underscored the importance of innovation and flexibility in providing tailored solutions. He also noted the promising potential of open banking services, projected to reach revenues of $123.7 billion by 2031, driven by APIs that facilitate secure access to financial data.