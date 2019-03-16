Image Credit:

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite Tomlinson has died at the age of 18.

Felicite, an aspiring fashion designer, died in her studio apartment in London after a suspected heart attack.

The exact cause of the death was said to be “unexplained”.

A source close to Louis said that he is “devastated” by the untimely demise of his sister.

“Felicite was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family. They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world,” the source said. “She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady.”