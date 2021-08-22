Loki Image Credit: Marvel Studios

There’s good news and bad news for fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favourite anti-hero.

While Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ will return for season two and development for it is currently underway, the series might not go before cameras as far away as even 2023.

Richard E Grant as Loki Image Credit: Marvel Studios

While promoting upcoming MCU film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, out in UAE cinemas on August 26, Marvel president kevin Fiege gave some insight into ‘Loki’ season two. “It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate Herron is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly,” said Fiege, according to Collider.

As for when season two might start filming, Feige promised he’s “not being evasive” but said he’s “not sure exactly where it falls between next year and the year after.” So production could begin as soon as 2022, or it might not go before cameras until 2023, which means an even longer wait until it’s on Disney+.

‘Loki’ was reportedly not originally planned as an ongoing series, but the decision to make a second season was made during production, which led to some tweaks to the final episode. After the finale of ‘Loki’ aired, reports surfaced that Hiddleston will be seen as Loki in the feature film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Tom Hiddleston Image Credit: AFP

At the end of episode six of season one, ‘For All Time. Always’ the end credit scene reveals that Loki will be back for more adventures in the future.

“I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities,” star Tom Hiddleston told Marvel.com at the time. “We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.”

The season one finale ends on a major cliffhanger. After Loki and Sylvie find themselves face to face with He Who Remains, Loki is transported back to the halls of the Time Variance Authority. However, this isn’t the TVA Loki knows — and no one knows him.

“I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a season two,” Hiddleston continued. “I hope season one was full of surprises. And I think season two will be full of even more.”

Season one of ‘Loki’ is available to stream in the UAE on OSN.