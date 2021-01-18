Fans who’ve been disappointed that the ‘Friends’ reunion has been delayed by the pandemic finally have a reason to rejoice. Lisa Kudrow, who played the flaky Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom, has confirmed that she has already filmed a segment for the special.
Kudrow was speaking about the reunion on the Rob Lowe podcast, where the ‘Friends’ alum addressed the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I pre-shot something for it already, so we’re definitely doing it,” Kudrow said, adding that the remainder of the shooting will most likely begin in “early, early spring”.
However, those of you who had hoped the episode would be a one-off Thanksgiving special will be disappointed as the reunion will feature an unscripted session. “It’s us getting together which doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped,” Kudrow said on the podcast.
Last August, Jennifer Aniston told Deadline that had planned to shoot the special on the original soundstage where ‘Friends’ was filmed but had to cancel it when the pandemic hit.
The beloved sitcom, which currently streams on Netflix in the UAE, also stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, along with Kudrow and Aniston, as six friends living the highs and lows of their 20-something lives in New York. The show turned into an instant success and has won the cast a number of Emmy Awards.