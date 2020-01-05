Singer and actress wants to return to her acting career in the new year

American actor-singer Lindsay Lohan has said that her resolution for the New Year is to return to America and start filming again.

According to People magazine, the 33-year-old, who was in Muscat, Oman, joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview on New Year’s Eve and talked about what she has scheduled for movies and music in the coming year.

When asked about whether she has resolutions for 2020, Lohan said: “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Cooper even posted the interview on his Twitter account.

Supernatural thriller ‘Among The Shadows’ is Lohan’s latest film, her first appearance in a feature since ‘The Canyons’ in 2013. Lohan also teased an EDM track ‘Xanax’ on her Instagram account.

Cohen asked Lohan about the song, saying: “I’m ready for this recording!”