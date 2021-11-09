Corey Gamble, from left, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 6, 2019. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed shock over the deaths that occurred during a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert on Friday.

Kardashian is the half-sister of Kylie Jenner, who is dating Scott.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” wrote Kardashian on her Instagram Stories and on Twitter on November 9. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Eight people died during Scott’s sold-out Astroworld festival in Houston, while many more were injured. The disaster took place at around 9pm on Friday during his performance when the audience of about 50,000 surged toward the stage. People started to fall unconscious amid the crush, with some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials had told reporters outside the venue.

Scott has expressed regret over the tragedy, amid criticism that he didn’t do enough to help his fans. Videos have gone viral on social media showing Scott performing even as paramedics administer CPR to victims.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott tweeted after the event. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” The rapper later said he would pay for the funerals of the victims and provide free counselling to those affected by the tragedy.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Scott, defended the rapper in her Instagram Stories on Sunday.