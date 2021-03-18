1 of 12
Dozens of Hollywood luminaries are condemning the recent surge in anti-Asian violence after several women of Asian descent were killed this week in shootings at Atlanta-area spas. According to Atlanta authorities, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested Tuesday night and has admitted to shooting the victims.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
“The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate,” wrote actor Daniel Dae Kim, who has been actively campaigning for Asian Americans who have faced violence.
Image Credit: Instagram
3 of 12
“Please pay attention to what is happening,” wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” and Marvel star Gemma Chan on Instagram. “Racism and misogyny are not mutually exclusive. In fact, sexualised racial harassment and violence is something that many of us face regularly. We need to stop the dehumanisation of Asians. We need to stop the scapegoating of Asians for Covid. We need to unite against all forms of hate. Please spread awareness, check in on your Asian friends because we are not ok.. educate yourself and others on the model minority myth and the long history of anti-Asian racism. ... Please don’t be silent.”
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
“Whether the killer went in with intent to kill Asian women or he just happened to go to three different Asian establishments, miles apart, with intent to kill those inside doesn’t change the racial nature of these murders,” “Star Trek” actor George Takei tweeted, adding, “The best thing you can do today is to speak out against violence toward Asians in this country, especially if you yourself are not Asian.”
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
“I am so angry and full of grief because of what happened yesterday,” said comedian Margaret Cho (pictured left), who lived in Atlanta for seven years. “It is a hate crime. When you kill [six] Asian women, it’s a hate crime. I don’t know why that’s even a question. This is terrorism, and this is a hate crime. Stop killing us.”
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
“Wake up,” actress Lana Condor tweeted. “Your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. ... please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media.”
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
“Asians are not a monolith. The continent includes around 48 countries and 3 territories, all with unique cultures, food customs and traditions. But a racist attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. #StopAsianHate,” author and TV host Padma Lakshmi tweeted.
Image Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP
8 of 12
“The hashtag #StopAsianHate is rightly trending,” tweeted director Ava DuVernay. “How do we do that beyond just tweeting? Some ideas. Examine stereotypes you hold about Asian people. Work to dismantle that within yourself. Raise your voice anywhere that anti-Asian sentiment is present. Normalize calling it out.”
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 12
“The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough!” actress Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 12
“Absolutely horrible. Sending love to all the loved ones of those whose lives were taken. Our nation needs to reckon with the increased threats being directed at our Asian-American brothers and sisters,” singer John Legend tweeted.
Image Credit:
11 of 12
"How much longer are we going to tolerate, a word I never use, this madness of hate to continue!?" iconic singer Dionne Warwick tweeted.
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
12 of 12
"Heartbroken after reading what happened tonight. We MUST stop this. Stop the hate. It’s happening right in front of our eyes and on OUR watch," director Jon M. Chu tweeted.
Image Credit: NYT