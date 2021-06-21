Khloe Kardashian in 2011 and 2021 Image Credit: Shutterstock and Instagram.com/khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian has finally put all plastic surgery rumours to rest by admitting she went under the knife just the one time to get a nose job.

The reality TV star spilled the tea on the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job,” Khloe told Cohen during their chat on Sunday, while also giving a shout out to her surgeon.

“Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox,” the 36-year-old continued.

“When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure,” she added. “And then during the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.”

“I was so confident and secure before the show,” Kardashian confessed in the second part of the reunion. “Season 1, I wouldn’t say I was famous. I was Kim’s [Kardashian] sister, but I remember Kourtney [other sister] and I would always be in the background of her photos and we loved it.”

Khloe admitted it all began to change after people started writing about her in the press, calling her ugly.

“I became insecure because of everybody else telling me,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has spoken up about being body shamed. In April, she penned an emotional note addressing an unedited picture of her that was released without her permission. The reality TV star opened up about the constant body shaming she has received over the years, and even posted unedited videos of her body to make a point.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloe wrote on Instagram along with posting two video clips. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

The mother of one also talked about the “constant ridicule and judgement” that has been “too much to bear”. “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery,’” she wrote as examples.

While speaking with Cohen, Khloe also admitted that she felt sisters Kim and Kourtney were given preferential treatment by designers and brands. “It was never a question,” she said. “It was fact. And it was very blatant as well.”