‘Star Wars’ actor received attention as he spoke up in the wake of George Floyd’s death

John Boyega Image Credit: Reuters

‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega took to Twitter in the wake of a tragedy and his tweet has now surpassed 1.1 million likes.

“I really [expletive] hate racists,” Boyega wrote on May 27.

Boyega posted his now viral tweet in response to police brutality in America and the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned to the ground by a white policeman, who held a knee to Floyd’s neck.

Floyd pled with the police officer that he could not breathe and the video spread widely online as viewers demanded justice.

“This just burns,” wrote Boyega. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”

Responses began to pour in, with one account replying, “I am from Nigeria my ex said she hates whites so I broke up with her”; Boyega replied: “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil breakup with your girlfriend.”

Responding to another tweet that said “racism issue cuts across the board … You need to see it from all angles,” Boyega wrote: “I am not talking about other perspectives given the current situation is that okay?” In another reply, Boyega stated: “This is my personal account. I am not here for the kids.”

Boyega also received support from other fans and celebrities, including ‘Maze Runner’ actor Dylan O’Brien.

“Reading through the comments @JohnBoyega received on his tweet should make your blood boil,” wrote O’Brien. “The resurgence of white supremacy is very real. It’s 2020, and the ubiquity of white on black racism is horrifying. We have a long way to go #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd @JusticeforAhmaudArbery”