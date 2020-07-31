Jessica Simpson Image Credit: Reuters

Singer Jessica Simpson has opened up about why she confronted a woman who abused her as a child.

Earlier, the star revealed in her memoir ‘Open Book’ that she had been abused by a family friend’s daughter between the ages of 6 and 12.

Eight years ago, Simpson made the decision to talk to the woman about what had taken place.

Recounting the experience on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s podcast, ‘The Gift of Forgiveness’, Simpson said it was something she needed to do for herself.

“I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ because she was being abused by an older guy,” Simpson said, according to Page Six. “He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me and so, like in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen.”

The singer added, “I told her in the moment, ‘I know that you have a lot to deal with,’ and I told her that she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments.”

Simpson’s motivation at the time was her attempt to deal with her emotions after her divorce from first husband, singer Nick Lachey.

The couple married in 2002 and starred in the reality TV show ‘Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica’. Simpson filed for divorce in December 2005, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their divorce was finalised on June 30, 2006.

“I was on this journey to explore myself and I knew that I couldn’t move forward without letting her know that — I wasn’t going to just leave it unsaid,” Simpson said, adding, “I left it unsaid for far too long.