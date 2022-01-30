The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise may be ready to hit the brakes after two more films, but that doesn’t mean it won’t go out with a bang. Joining the already star-studded cast is Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who will feature in the 10th instalment of the franchise.
The news was confirmed by makers as Momoa was welcomed into the fold with an Instagram post that read: “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10.”
Directed by Justin Lin, the upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Fast and Furious 10’, is expected to reunite the original crew, including Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.
The movie is due in theatres on May 19, 2023.
After directing the third through the sixth instalments of the series, Lin returned to the franchise to helm ‘F9: The Fast Saga’, which released in theatres last year to mint $726 million globally, despite the pandemic. The film also marked the return of Kang’s Han Sue character who was supposedly killed off in ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’.
Over the years, the film franchise has seen several famous faces join the ride, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, who went on to headline their own spin-off, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’. Other celebs who have worked on the fringes of the franchise include Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Cardi B, Gal Gadot and John Cena, who joined in ‘F9’ as Dominic and Mia’s long-lost brother, Jakob Torretto.
The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is expected to wrap up with the 11th instalment, with Diesel trying but failing to secure The Rock to return for one last hurrah after the duo famously fell out during the shoot of ‘The Fate of the Furious’.
Momoa’s role in the franchise is still under wraps, but the actor has garnered quite a fan-following for himself, first as Khal Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’, followed by the Apple TV Plus series ‘See’ and then as Arthur Curry or Aquaman in the Warner Bros. and DC superhero franchise.