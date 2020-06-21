James Van Der Beek has shared more heartbreaking news.
The actor announced on Saturday in an emotional Instagram post that wife Kimberly has suffered another miscarriage. This marks the couple’s fifth miscarriage in nine years.
“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” Van Der Beek shared on Instagram.
The painful news comes less than a year since Van Der Beek announced his wife’s previous miscarriage.
In November 2019, the actor revealed the devastating news on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, dedicating a dance to his wife.
“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” he said.
Earlier, Van Der Beek had opened up about the couple’s first three miscarriages. He also hit out at the term ‘miscarriage’, saying it lays blame unfairly.
“‘Mis-carriage,’ in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother — as if she dropped something, or failed to ‘carry’,” he said.
The couple share five children, Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, who this month turned two.