Johnson, 63, served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence last year. Kardashian West personally lobbied him in the Oval Office, a meeting which Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner helped arrange. Last December, Trump signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. On Tuesday night, Johnson was among those invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump and Trump family members at the State of the Union address.