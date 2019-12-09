Trailer loyally follows the synopsis of the original 1998 animated film

Disney's MULAN Mulan (Yifei Liu) Photo: Film Frame © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Image Credit:

The fearless, butt-kicking heroine Mulan is returning to screens to again bring honour to her family.

Disney dropped the first trailer for the live-action, highly anticipated ‘Mulan’ on Thursday, starring Liu Yifei, also known by her English name Crystal Liu, as the titular warrior.

The trailer loyally follows the synopsis of the original 1998 animated film: China’s emperor announces that one man in every family must serve in the Imperial Army to protect the country, which is “under attack from northern invaders.”

Disney's MULAN Mulan (Yifei Liu) Photo: Film Frame © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Their vicious leader, Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee), fights alongside a brand-new villain: a powerful, crowned witch (Gong Li).

“There will be no survivors,” Kahn, clad all in black, announces during an epic fight scene.

Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an esteemed warrior, steps in to fulfil that familial duty for her sickly father (Tzi Ma).

Disney's MULAN L to R: Groom's mother, Matchmaker (Pei-Pei Cheng), Xiu (Xana Tang), Wuwei (Rosalind Chao) and Mulan (Yifei Liu) Photo: Film Frame © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

So she disguises herself as a man to fill that role.

“Loyal. Brave. And true. It is my duty to protect my family,” Mulan says.

With the trailer comes renewed discussion about Yifei because of pro-Hong Kong statements she made over the summer during protests, which sparked the #boycottmulan hashtag.