Robert De Niro has said that the rise of CGI means his career could be extended by 30 years.

The 76-year old was speaking at the London Film Festival on Sunday to promote The Irishman, in which special effects are used to digitally de-age actors including De Niro and Al Pacino, 79.

De Niro plays the title role of truck driver turned hitman Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, portraying him at ages ranging from his 20s to 80s.

When asked how he felt when he first saw a digitally enhanced younger version of himself on screen, De Niro said: “I always joke that my career will be extended another 30 years.”

However, he said the technology had made him “think about copyright” and who inherits “likeness” after “we’re all long gone”.

De Niro added: “They even have that now in some ways, using famous actors from years ago in commercials and they represent what that product is.

“I am just happy we are at the beginning stages of it being explored.”

Actors have already wised up to the potential for their posthumous screen debuts. Robin Williams signed a deed to prevent his image being used for at least 25 years after his death.