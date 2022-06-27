Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has announced he will conduct an interview with filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted Dylan Farrow when she was a child.

Baldwin announced his plans to interview Allen through a video post on Instagram, while proclaiming his ‘love’ for the filmmaker, despite the accusations leveled against him, which were fueled further following the 2021 release of the HBO documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow’ in which Dylan and her mother, actress Mia Farrow, further detailed the allegations they first went public with in 1992.

The interview between Baldwin and Allen will take place on Instagram live, on Tuesday. In an accompanied video, the actor said: “I love you, Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday.... Be there.”

Along with the post, the ‘30 Rock’ star also posted a message for critics. “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Mia Farrow, far right, appears with her children Ronan and Dylan in a photographed shared in "Allen v. Farrow." MUST CREDIT: HBO Image Credit: Handout

‘Allen v. Farrow’, by filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, revealed footage of a seven-year-old Dylan describing the alleged abuse. As a grown up, Dylan has repeatedly stuck to her account in interviews for Vanity Fair and the New York Times. She went on camera for the first time in 2018 to talk to Gayle King about the incident and has been backed by her mother and brother, investigative journalist Ronan Farrow.

However, Allen vehemently denied this ever happened. The filmmaker has never been charged over the accusations.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare,” he said in a statement in 2018.

“They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious break-up,” Allen added.

Soon-Yi Previn with Woody Allen Image Credit: Shutterstock

Allen, a director best known for films such as ‘Manhattan’, ‘Annie’ and ‘Match Point’, began a relationship with ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ actress Mia Farrow in 1980. Among the children Farrow had adopted at the time were Korean-born Soon-yi Previn, Dylan Farrow and Moses Farrow.

Allen went on to adopt Dylan and Moses as his own in 1991. But in a turn of events that shocked many at the time, the director — then in his late 50s — began an affair with 21-year-old Previn, whom he later married.

At the peak of the #MeToo movement, his 2019 film ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ was dropped by Amazon Studios, with Hachette Book Group refusing to publish his memoir.