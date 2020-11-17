Australian actor Rebel Wilson. Image Credit: REUTERS

Spilling the beans about her weight lose journey, Rebel Wilson revealed she has changed to eating a high-protein diet and de-stressed herself at home to achieve “overall healthy balance”.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress opened up about her major weight loss journey during the lockdown period and her ‘year of health’.

She confessed,” Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

The actress has always been vocal about her weight loss journey over social media. Alternatively, she revealed that she sometimes, relaxes her diet-conscious regime to avoid dullness. “It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week, some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that,” she added.

Despite her busy schedule, the actress said she will keep following her fitness regime to obtain her desired weight goal.

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

The star also recalled when being stuck at home helped her lose weight. “I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress, because most of my stress is work-related.”

The actress added that she de-stressed herself at home by working on correcting her bad habits. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either, and it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”

In the interview, the 40-year-old star talked about her recent visit to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, where she realised that she should pay closer attention to her health.

“I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar,” she admitted. “That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts.”