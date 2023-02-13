Celebrities including Hollywood couple Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and rapper Will.I.Am led the red carpet call at the Time 100 Impact Awards held in Dubai’s Museum Of The Future on Sunday night.

The awards night was a nod to a raft of global leaders, enviromentalists, and actors who were honoured for their commendable work towards worthy causes such as climate change and environmental conservation.

“We need to ask those tough questions and we all need to do our parts in asking those relevant questions,” said Idris Elba to reporters on the red carpet.

Both Idris and Sabria, who have backed causes including climate change and world hunger, added that it was a huge honour to be a part of Time100 Impact Awards.

But they added that they felt a bit guilty to be a part of a glamorous awards night when thousands in Turkey have lost their lives after an earthquake and there was constant suffering everywhere.

His peer, rapper and actor Will.I.Am, who also walked the red carpet in a black over-sized jacket and tangerine cap, spoke about how it was important for everyone to read up on the problems plaguing the world and triggering meaningful dialogues.

Rapper Will.I.Am at the Time100 Impact Awards in Dubai's Museum Of The Future Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

“Congratulations to Idris and I can’t wait to hear and see Idris Elba’s speech. He is dynamic and a huge inspiration. I love all his movies too,” said Will.I.Am to Gulf News on the red carpet.

He also had a word of advice to all those who believe that climate change isn’t real.

“Knowledge up and read more,” said Will.I.Am.

Asked if he had the time to explore Dubai and those meat-filled local delicacy, Shawarmas, he said: "I am a vegan."

The invites-only gala also saw talents including actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef, Shereen Reda, and Meryem Uzerli, attend the glittering awards ceremony.

Environmentalist Farwiza Farhan, who is fighting to Protect Rainforests, also told Gulf News that the night felt surreal to her. She was honoured for her extraordinary efforts to conserve nature.

“I am not used to all of this … I come from a remote place in Indonesia but here I am in the middle of these incredible people … Every girl and woman has an opportunity to come up like this. Sometimes, it all feels like a dream,” said Farhan.

Last year, Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone was the star attaction of the night and was honoured for her work towards mitigating stigma around mental health.

