Director Shekhar Kapur’s romantic comedy ‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’ will open the ten-day Red Sea International Film Festival and will close with the Saudi feature film ‘Valley Road, directed by Khaled Fahd.

As many as 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages will be screened during the ten-day celebration of world cinema.

Triple Academy Award-Winning Director, Producer and Writer Oliver Stone will spearhead the jury for the festival’s second Red Sea: Features Competition.

Director Oliver Stone

The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) will run from run from December 1 to 10 in Jeddah and will welcome filmmakers, talent, media, industry professionals, and films for this celebration of global cinema.

'What's Love Got to Do with It?' directed by Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth, Bandit Queen) and written by Jemima Khan stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry, and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson.

Stone, the three-time Academy award winner, is behind some of the all-time masterpieces of cinema, including 'Scarface', 'The Doors', Wall Street', 'JFK', 'Midnight Express', 'Platoon', and 'Natural Born Killers'.

Meanwhile, the opening film by Kapur slides between London and Lahore, love and friendship, tradition, and iconoclasm. It is a cross-cultural British romantic comedy that follows a filmmaker who decides to document her best friend’s journey towards an arranged marriage.

The Festival’s closing film ‘Valley Road’ from award-winning Saudi writer and director Khaled Fahd features actors Hamad Farhan, Naif Khalaf, and Aseel Omran. This uplifting feature follows Ali who is perceived by his family and those from his village as grappling with a disability. Only his older sister Siham recognises that his difference is part of him. The film beautifully explores human values and encounters that can forge a personality and invites us to take a better look at the fragile people around us.

A still of 'Valley Road' Image Credit: Supplied

Talents including ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ director Gurinder Chaddha, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, and veteran actor Hussein Fahmy will participate in various in-depth conversations at the festival.