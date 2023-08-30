"I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into the evil, supervillain vibes. Whatever that manifests in, I don't think necessarily in a superhero sense, I just mean in like an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I'd like to play the bad guy," she said to ELLE magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike, reports aceshowbiz.com.

If the 'Dune' star wasn't working in the movie business, she'd be a teacher like her mum and dad. However, she also aspires to step behind the camera.

She said, "I think within the industry, I would be a director, which is something I hope to do one day. And I think outside, I feel like I would have probably followed in the footsteps of my parents and become a teacher. I love kids, I love learning and I love teaching."

Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as 'Spider-Man, No Way Home' and 'The Greatest Showman' but insists that she is not following a strict career plan despite becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

She previously told British Vogue, "I never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me."