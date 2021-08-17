Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is the latest big name to join auteur Wes Anderson’s new movie, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.
The yet-to-be-titled movie, currently being filmed in Spain, has hired the usual Anderson suspects for its cast — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton — but it also features high-profile newcomers, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks among them. Rupert Friend has also been cast.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, and Johansson’s character details were not revealed.
Anderson is expected to wrap shooting in late September, just in time for the opening of his latest movie, ‘The French Dispatch’.
Johansson is coming off of the Marvel standalone film ‘Black Widow’, currently showing in UAE cinemas, which also inspired a lawsuit against Disney that alleges that her contract was breached when the Marvel movie was released on Disney+.
In the legal complaint submitted on July 29, Johansson’s legal team claims that when the 'Black Widow' actor signed the contract for her character’s first stand-alone film, she was promised that it would be released exclusively in theaters, in a bid to maximize her compensation, which, she and Marvel agreed, would be “based largely on ‘box office receipts’.”