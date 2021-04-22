Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones found it lovely to have her family at home amid the pandemic

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Image Credit: FilmMagic

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones found it lovely to have her family at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, because she found it comforting to be with her closed ones.

“I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around. I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school -- she goes to school in Switzerland -- so we were all back in our bubble,” said Zeta-Jones to femalefirst.co.uk.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Image Credit: AP

“Supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families. He’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t understand. People aren’t talking to each other.’ So, we played lots of games,” Zeta-Jones added.

The actress is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas and they have two children Dylan (20)and Carys (18).

The 51-year-old actress also praised her children for how they handled the global health crisis, on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

“My kids -- and I must say, kudos to them -- I thought for sure, you know, they’re all back, not just them, but all their other friends from high school, [who] all live down our street ... And I thought it was going to be party central, all these kids coming back from college.”