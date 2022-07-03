Lindsay Lohan has announced she’s turned 36 as a married woman.
The former child star, who celebrated her birthday on July 2, posted a picture with financier Bader Shammas, revealing that the couple were now married. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” posted Lohan on Instagram.
Reportedly, both Lohan and Shammas had been dating for over two years before they got engaged in November. The ‘Freaky Friday’ star had announced her engagement to Shammas with the actress telling People at the time that she wanted a low-key destination wedding.
Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 after a tumultuous few years in Hollywood that saw her serve multiple stints in rehab and chased often by the paparazzi that recorded her every move. Speaking to Vogue in April this year, as a part of the publication’s ‘Life in Looks’ video series, Lohan spoke at length about finding her peace in the UAE.
“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm. I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself,” the ‘Mean Girls’ star said at the time. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life. It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say ‘no.’ And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”
The ‘Just My Luck’ star has also signed a two-movie deal with Netflix one of which is due to be released later this year.