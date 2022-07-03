Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 after a tumultuous few years in Hollywood that saw her serve multiple stints in rehab and chased often by the paparazzi that recorded her every move. Speaking to Vogue in April this year, as a part of the publication’s ‘Life in Looks’ video series, Lohan spoke at length about finding her peace in the UAE.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm. I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself,” the ‘Mean Girls’ star said at the time. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life. It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say ‘no.’ And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”