Alyssa Milano. Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano was reportedly involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on August 17 after her uncle suffered a medical emergency while driving.

TMZ reported that Milano, who was in the front passenger seat, used her hands to hit the brakes on the SUV after Mitch Carp allegedly had a heart attack.

The SUV ended up drifting into the next lane and hitting another SUV, before coming to a stop.

It was also reported that Milano administered CPR to her uncle until an ambulance arrived. The actress was not injured and was later picked up by her husband David Bugliari.

The ‘Charmed’ actress seemed to address the incident in a tweet posted on August 18.

“We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”

Milano first gained fame for starring in the TV shows ‘Who’s the Boss?’, ‘Melrose Place’ and in ‘Charmed’, the hit series about three sisters who are witches. In the recent past, she has been a vocal activist and played a major role in sparking the 2017 #MeToo movement, which was earlier started by activist Tarana Burke.

“If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted, write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” Milano tweeted after being inspired by a friend. Her post went viral and many people came forward to speak about facing violence and abuse.