After Superman and the Witcher, Henry Cavill has found his next big franchise.
According to Deadline, the ‘Man of Steel’ star is in talks for one of the lead roles in Lionsgate’s reboot of ‘Highlander’ with ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski helming.
The original 1986 ‘Highlander’ film starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. The film led to four sequels and three television series.
The reboot has reportedly been in the pipeline for some time now with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Justin Lin attached to the project.
For Cavill, it gives him yet another franchise after his roles in films like ‘Justice League’ and ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’. He is currently filming the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’. He is also set to return as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ with Millie Bobby Brown returning in the title role.