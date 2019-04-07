“I’m going to say yes, because I got the first job by doing that. So I’m going to say yeah, I’m all over the next one,” Berry said on Thursday.

“I got to train really, really hard, harder than I have ever trained,” she said. “I got to work at these guys one-on-one personally for five, six months. And that kind of training, you can’t buy. And you can’t certainly get to the level that I got to in five months. It takes two people two or three years. So I got all of this training under the guise of doing my work. And it was fun! Yeah, I got the intense version and it was amazing.”