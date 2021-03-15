Lilly Singh Image Credit: Instagram.com/lilly/

Talk show host and YouTuber Lilly Singh chose the Grammys red carpet to make a statement in support of the protesting Indian farmers.

Singh, who was dressed in a black suit and T-shirt, finished off her Grammys look with a black mask that carried a special message: ‘I Stand With Farmers’.

Lilly Singh Image Credit: Instagram.com/lilly/

Singh also took to Instagram to drive her message home by posting a series of pictures featuring her mask, while writing: “I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #Grammys”

The Canadian-Indian has been avid supporter of the movement in India, which saw many celebrities such as her lend their voice after singer Rihanna threw her weight behind it as well by sharing an article on the farmers’ protest in India and asking her Twitter followers why the world wasn’t talking about this.

Rihanna’s February tweet got further traction when climate activist Greta Thunberg also decided to stand by the farmers, with Singh and several other stars and notable personalities speaking out on social media.

Meena Harris, a niece of US Vice-President Kamala Harris — whose mother was born in India — added her support as well, saying everyone should be “outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters”.

Image Credit: Supplied

Their collective voices caused such outrage in India that Bollywood celebrities were reportedly commissioned to post similar messages criticising ‘vested interest groups’ who were trying to ‘force their agenda on these protests, and derail them’.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut all toed the line, while Rihanna found some support from Taapsee Pannu who retweeted the singer and British Vogue to step in solidarity for the farmers.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS and PTI

Singh had also waded into the protests, posting: “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.”